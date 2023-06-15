Tajudeen Abbas appoints Gbaja’s former CPS as media aide

Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, has appointed Musa Krishi as his special adviser on media and publicity.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by Abbas on Thursday.

Krishi served as the chief press secretary to Femi Gbajabiamila, the immediate past speaker of the house of representatives.

Prior to the appointment, Krishi was the national assembly correspondent of Daily Trust newspaper.

He served as the assistant political editor at the newspaper from 2014 to 2015.

Krishi is an alumnus of the department of mass communication at Kaduna Polytechnic, where he was the best graduating student.

The new spokesperson for the speaker is an associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Apart from Krishi, the speaker also appointed Jerry Uhuo as the special adviser on police and strategy

On Tuesday, Abbas, the lawmaker representing Zaria constituency of Kaduna, was elected as the speaker of the 10th house of representatives.

Abbas polled 353 votes to defeat Idris Wase and Sani Jaji who got three votes each.