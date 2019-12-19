Take the trust Nigerians have in you seriously, Buhari tells police officers

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged officers of the Nigeria police force (NPF) to take seriously, the trust Nigerians have in them to protect lives and property.

Buhari gave the advice at the graduation ceremony of 628 cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, on Thursday .

The president, who congratulated the cadets on successfully passing through the rigorous academic and professional training in the institution, said the academy was established to produce superior police officers equipped with the knowledge and skills to police Nigeria with its unique complexities.

He added that the NPF remains a critical area in the country’s domestic security, hence much emphasis was accorded to the sector.

This, he said, was why police affairs was pulled out of the ministry of interior and an independent ministry created for the force.

He also pledged his administration’s commitments in fulfilling his campaign promises, especially on security, fight against corruption and improving the economy of the country.

“It is important to have ‘orderly, disciplined and modern police officers,’’ Buhari said.

“As you attain this milestone, I implore you to operate professionally, gallantly and courageously as we continue to make Nigeria a safe and secure country for all law abiding individuals.

“You will soon commence your operational duties. Therefore, you must always remember that Nigeria and indeed, Nigerians have entrusted to you the assignment to protect their lives and properties.

“This trust must be taken very seriously while upholding the principle of civil policing leveraging on national and international best practices.

“On our part, we will continue to fund and support the Nigeria Police Force and its institutions to ensure you deliver on your mandate. This is why we created a dedicated Ministry of Police Affairs.”