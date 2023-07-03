Take your deserved rest, no need rushing back – Jimoh Ibrahim counsels Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been urged not to hasten his return to the country from his medical leave abroad.

While giving the admonition, over the weekend, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who is representing the Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, advised the governor to cancel his return flight and take extra time to relax before starting his official duties.

The senator gave the advice to the governor during a telephone conversation.

Akeredolu, who left for a 21-day medical leave abroad a few days ago, is scheduled to return home on July 6, 2023, according to a letter he sent to the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The federal lawmaker emphasised the constitutional clause that permits the governor to delegate authority to his deputy while he is away and brought attention to the lengthy medical vacation taken by former President Muhammadu Buhari, which lasted nearly six months.

While urging Akeredolu to take ample time to recuperate, the business mogul said, “Your Excellency, Arakunrin, it is important for you to cancel the date of your return ticket and have a sufficient holiday. You need to rest very well so that you will be adequately fit when you return to duty.

“You’re not a machine, Arakunrin, so you need ample time to rest very well, having been serving the state round the clock for the past seven years.

“The government of Ondo State will continue to run pending your return. So, there’s no need for you to be in a hurry to return.”