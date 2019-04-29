Tambuwal threatens to take legal action against APC leaders over ‘falsehood’

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state says his government will take legal actions against the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders “spreading falsehood” in the state.

Tambuwal gave the warning in a series of tweets on Monday. However, he did not mention names of the APC leaders.

The governor said their activities, if left unchecked, would undermine the peace the state is currently enjoying.

“The APC leaders in Sokoto State have formed a habit of spreading falsehood on social media platforms,” Tambuwal said.

“The Government of Sokoto State will soon begin to take legal action unless the politicians instigating the media propaganda and hate speech desist. Their activities, if left unchecked, will undermine the peace of the state.”

The governor said his administration would not allow propagandists toy with peace in the state. “Sokoto is a peaceful state. We will no longer allow propagandists to toy with its peaceful coexistence,” he said.

The APC leaders in Sokoto State have formed a habit of spreading falsehood on social media platforms.

The Government of Sokoto State will soon begin to take legal action unless the politicians instigating the media propaganda and hate speech desist.

Tambuwal defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the APC in August.