Tanker explosion: Yahaya Bello asks FG to repair federal roads in Kogi

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, has asked the federal government to repair the roads under its jurisdiction in the state.

Bello made the request after a tanker explosion that led to the deaths of many, including students.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in Felele, close to the Lokoja metropolis.

Speaking when he paid a visit to Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, in Abuja on Wednesday, Bello said the deplorable state of federal roads in the state has led to many accidents.

Onogwu Muhammed, chief press secretary to the governor, quoted Bello as saying his administration has done a lot in maintaining the roads but these repairs do not last because of the high volume of traffic the state records.

The governor urged the minister to expedite action in rehabilitating the roads in the state to prevent further accidents.

Bello reportedly told the minister that on July 26, he had to help in controlling traffic on the Abuja-Lokoja road as a result of a damaged portion on the Murtala bridge.

On his part, the minister said he has instructed the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to fix bad portion at the Felele axis.

Fashola said his ministry would use the remaining part of the year to meet Bello’s request in respect of federal roads in the state.