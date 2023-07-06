Temperature: Saudi authorities advise pilgrims to pray Jumma’at at nearest mosques

The Saudi Arabian Meteorological Agency (SAMA), on Thursday disclosed that the temperature in the Kingdom would reach 50 degrees centigrade on Friday, July 7.

Dr Ibrahim Sodangi, the Makkah Coordinator of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), made this known in a statement on Thursday.

“In view of this, the Saudi Government has advised pilgrims to observe the Jumma’at prayers in the Mosques nearest to them in order not to expose themselves to the harsh weather.

“Nigerian Pilgrims are therefore enjoined to comply with this directive,” Sodangi said.

