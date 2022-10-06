Thai gunman kills 31 people in attack on nursery

At least 31 people have been killed in a gun and knife attack by a former police officer at a pre-school daycare centre in Thailand, police say.

Police say he killed himself and his family after a manhunt following the attack in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

Children and adults are among the casualties – police say the attacker shot and stabbed his victims before going on the run.

A motive is unclear. Reports say the officer had recently been dismissed.

Police say he was last seen driving a white-four-door Toyota pick-up truck with Bangkok registration plates and named him Panya Kamrab.

A senior police officer in Nong Bua Lamphu province said 23 children were among the casualties, AFP news agency reports.

Mass shootings in Thailand are rare. In 2020 a soldier killed 21 people and injured dozens more in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.