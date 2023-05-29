‘There shall be a new Nigeria’– Adeboye expresses optimism in new song

By
Kayode Ogundele
-
0
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says there “shall be a new Nigeria” in a new song that he composed.

Adeboye expressed optimism about a new Nigeria in the song that the congregation sang on Sunday.

“There shall be a new Nigeria!”
This decree we all must make.
We’ll see the nation of our dream,
As we commit to prayers,” excerpt from the song.

Chorus:

New Nigeria, new Nigeria I see!
Our story is changing for good,
A great nation shall be born.

2. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”
The good news will spread abroad,
That a great nation has emerged,
If believing we will pray!

3. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”
We all will tell the story,
Of how God destroys our spoilers,
Giving us rest on all sides.

4. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”
The Lord her soul will preserve;
And by the shed-blood of Jesus,
Better things will be spoken.

5. We shall see a new Nigeria,
With righteousness permeating;
God’s fear will rule all our leaders,
Always God’s will shall prevail.”

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, complete his eight-year tenure and handover to Tinubu, the president-elect.

Earlier on Sunday, Buhari gave a farewell speech to Nigerians touching on critical aspects of his two-term administration.

Previous articleBuhari appoints Sha’aban Sharada, outgoing reps member, to head almajiri commission
Next articleSurrender Obalende Eid prayer ground to Muslim Community, Buhari orders Dodan Barracks

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.