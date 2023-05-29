‘There shall be a new Nigeria’– Adeboye expresses optimism in new song

Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says there “shall be a new Nigeria” in a new song that he composed.

Adeboye expressed optimism about a new Nigeria in the song that the congregation sang on Sunday.

“There shall be a new Nigeria!”

This decree we all must make.

We’ll see the nation of our dream,

As we commit to prayers,” excerpt from the song.

Chorus:

New Nigeria, new Nigeria I see!

Our story is changing for good,

A great nation shall be born.

2. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”

The good news will spread abroad,

That a great nation has emerged,

If believing we will pray!

3. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”

We all will tell the story,

Of how God destroys our spoilers,

Giving us rest on all sides.

4. “There shall be a new Nigeria!”

The Lord her soul will preserve;

And by the shed-blood of Jesus,

Better things will be spoken.

5. We shall see a new Nigeria,

With righteousness permeating;

God’s fear will rule all our leaders,

Always God’s will shall prevail.”

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, complete his eight-year tenure and handover to Tinubu, the president-elect.

Earlier on Sunday, Buhari gave a farewell speech to Nigerians touching on critical aspects of his two-term administration.