Thibaut Courtois ‘deeply disappointed’ over captancy row

Thibaut Courtois says he is “deeply disappointed” that head coach Domenico Tedesco said he had refused to travel with Belgium to Estonia for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

On Monday, Tedesco said Courtois left the squad because he was “offended” after being overlooked for the captaincy against Austria on Saturday.

But the Real Madrid goalkeeper later denied “demanding” the armband. He says he left the squad after the 1-1 draw with Austria due to a knee injury.

In the absence of the injured Kevin de Bruyne, striker Romelu Lukaku was named captain for Saturday’s match, with Courtois – who, like Lukaku, is a vice-captain for the Red Devils – due to lead the side in Tallinn on Tuesday.

“Together we decided that Romelu would be captain against Austria and Thibaut tomorrow against Estonia,” said Italian Tedesco, who replaced Roberto Martinez in February.

“That was OK for everyone but after the match [Courtois] suddenly wanted to talk to me and said he was going home because he was disappointed and felt offended.

“From the beginning I tried to show him the appreciation he deserves. In my eyes he is the best goalkeeper in the world. I love him as a goalkeeper but also as a human being. I am shocked.”

However, writing on his website, 31-year-old Courtois said he was “surprised” to hear Tedesco’s “partial and subjective account of a private conversation”.

“In that conversation I asked him, not for direct benefit, to explain and make decisions to avoid situations that in the past have harmed us while always looking for the general benefit,” he added.

“To be or not to be the national team captain is neither a whim nor a random decision, it should be his decision and that is what I tried to convey to him. Unfortunately I did not achieve my purpose.”

The former Chelsea keeper added: “Yesterday afternoon I underwent a check-up for a problem in my right knee. The medical team of my club and the national team were in contact and reviewed all the corresponding material to make the decision to leave the training camp.”

Tedesco had earlier dismissed claims by Courtois’ father that he had pulled out with a knee injury, saying he “can’t lie”.

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen said it was a “sad situation”, adding the “group process” had been “disrupted”.

Strasbourg’s former Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels will now start against Estonia in Courtois’ place.

Belgium are second and three points behind Austria in their qualifying group, but have a game in hand on the leaders.