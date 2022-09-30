Three Internet Fraudsters Bag Jail Terms in Makurdi

Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi has convicted and sentenced three internet fraudsters to different jail terms.

The convicts: Somadina Kingsley Madubuke, Sunday Ogbonna, and Bello Emmanuel Adeoza, were jailed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

They were convicted, after pleading guilty to a one-count separate charge, bordering on criminal impersonation and Point of sale, POS, and fraud, upon being arraigned by the Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

They pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to them individually.

Given their pleas, prosecution counsel: Ramiah Ikhanaede prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Delivering judgment, Justice Dogo sentenced Somadina to three years imprisonment or an option of a fine of N1 million. Additionally, he should restitute N1.8 million to his victims through the EFCC. He also forfeited his phones and $800 found in his bank account. The court also froze all his bank accounts.

Ogbonna was sentenced to one-year imprisonment or an option of a fine of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira). His bank accounts were frozen by the court, and the standing balance was forfeited to the government.

The judge also convicted and sentenced Emmanuel to one-year imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira). His bank accounts were frozen, and the standing balance was forfeited to the government.

All the convicts started their journey to the Correctional Centre when they were arrested by operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC for impersonating foreigners and defrauding their victims through false claims.