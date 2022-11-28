Three killed, nine injured in auto crash along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

On Sunday, a collision at the Fidiwo Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State claimed the lives of three people.

Florence Okpe, the state’s Federal Road Safety Corps spokesperson, reported that 14 people were involved in the collision, including nine male adults, four female adults, and one male child.

According to Okpe, a Toyota Sienna bus with the license plate ABJ24XV and a Nissan automobile with the number plate LSR377BL were both engaged in the collision, which resulted in six adult male and three adult female victims of injuries. She claimed that the crash’s likely causes were speeding, a tyre burst out, and a lack of control.

“A total of three victims, including one adult male, one adult female, and one juvenile male, were recorded deceased,” stated Okpe. The Nissan driver’s tyre burst as a result of his excessive speed. It spun out of control and hit the Sienna car.

She continued by saying that the deceased were taken to the State Hospital in Isara, while the injured were taken to the Victory Hospital in Ogere.

While expressing sympathy to the victims’ families, Ahmed Umar, the state’s FRSC sector commander, advised drivers to always perform a “vehicle parade,” in which they check the vehicle’s tyres, engine light, and other items before setting out on a journey.