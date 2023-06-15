Tinubu appoints Alake, Edun, Ribadu, five others as Special Advisers

The Presidency has announced eight advisers to assist President Bola Tinubu in the running of the administration.

In a statement by State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the media of the President will be headed by Dele Alake, who has been made Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy.

Other appointments include Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies; Yau Darazo Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Mrs. Olu Verheijen Special Adviser, Energy; Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser, Revenue; Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser, Security; John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment; and Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health.

President Tinubu had sent a request for the appointment of 20 Advisers over to the National Assembly.

The request was approved.