Tinubu appoints Hadiza Bala Usman, Hannatu Musawa, as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hadiza Bala Usman, former managing director of the Nigeria Port Authority as the special adviser on policy coordination.

The president also appointed Hannatu Musa Musawa and Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel, as special adviser, culture and entertainment economy and senior special assistant, national assembly matters (Senate) respectively.

Willie Bassey, director of information at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), announced the appointments in a statement on Monday.

He said the president appointed Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim as senior special assistant, national assembly Matters (house of representatives)

President Tinubu on June 15 appointed eight special advisers including Dele Alake as his special adviser on special duties, communication and strategy and Nuhu Ribadu, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as special adviser on security.

On June 6, 2023, the senate approved a request from Tinubu to appoint 20 special advisers.