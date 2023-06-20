Tinubu arrives Paris for global financing pact summit

The Nation gathered that President Tinubu was received by government officials from Nigeria and France.

The pact signing, it was gathered, would place vulnerable countries on the priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day summit hosted by France President, Emmanuel Macron, has the theme: “Focus 2030” will hold from June 22 to 23, 2023, at Palais Brongniart.

Macron had expressed the wish for France to host the event during the COP27 in Egypt.

According to a statement by Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, the Summit, will look at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

President Tinubu and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

The President is accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials.

President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, will lead a roundtable discussion about the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa with heads of state and representatives of development partners on 22 June 2023, according to organizers.

Numerous leaders have already been confirmed, including Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, Filipe Nyusi, President of Mozambique, Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva, President of Brazil, and many others.

Numerous representatives of international organizations, philanthropists and activists will also be present: Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Vanessa Nakate, activist and UN Goodwill Ambassador, Melinda French Gates, philanthropist and co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and more.