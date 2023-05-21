Tinubu asked to release photos taken with investors in France

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been challenged to share photos of his meetings with the investors he purportedly met in France.

Tinubu raised dust when he left Nigeria about 10 days ago for France.

The trip came barely two weeks after he returned to Nigeria from his post-election break, which lasted for about one month.

On May 10 when the president-elect jetted out of the country, there were speculations that he had travelled out again on medical grounds.

But his aide, Tunde Rahman, said in a statement that the former Lagos State Governor left the nation to carry out some tasks without pressure.

Rahman said Tinubu would use the opportunity to fine-tune the transition plans, programmes and his policy options with some of his aides.

He added that Tinubu would, during the visit, engage with investors and other key allies.

As the president-elect returned on Saturday, Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, requested photos of the investors Tinubu spoke with while in Paris.

According to him, there were no meetings between Tinubu and any investors in France.

Instead, Bwala disclosed that the Jagaban only met with politicians and lobbyists from Nigeria.

“Now that he (Tinubu) has finished his so-called official visit to meet with investors, etc, I dare them to release the photos of those meetings.

“I bet you if they release the photos, the foreign investors would turn out to be Nigerian politicians and Nigerian lobbyists from Nigeria,” he posted on Twitter.

Tinubu last week met with former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in France.