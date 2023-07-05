Tinubu calls Bamidele, senate majority leader, as first witness in Obi’s petition

President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima have called Opeyemi Bamidele, senator representing Ekiti central and the majority leader of the senate, as their first witness.

At the tribunal session on Wednesday, Bamidele testified as the sole witness of the president and vice-president, in the petition filed by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP).

In his evidence-in-chief, Bamidele told the court that 10,929 votes were deducted from the total number of votes polled by APC in Kano state.

On allegations of drug trafficking against the president, the senator said Tinubu was never convicted in the United States since no charge was filed against him in any court.