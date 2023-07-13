Tinubu declares state of emergency on food security, orders release of grains to households

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency on food security.
Dele Alake, special adviser to the president on special duties, communications and strategy, made the disclosure to state house correspondents on Thursday after a meeting Tinubu had with stakeholders on agriculture and food production value-chain.
He said the president is not unmindful of the rising cost of food and how it affects the citizens.
Disclosing the details of the presidential intervention on food security, food pricing and sustainability to journalists, Alake explained that measures in the action plan will include an immediate release of fertilisers and grains to farmers and households to ease the pains of the petrol subsidy removal.
He said the president has approved that all matters pertaining to food and water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the national security council (NSC).
“As a direct and immediate response to this crisis, a number of initiatives will be deployed in the coming weeks to reverse this inflationary trend and guarantee future uninterrupted supplies of affordable foods to ordinary Nigerians,” Alake said.
“As with most emergencies, there are immediate, medium- and long-term interventions and solutions.
“In the immediate term, we intend to deploy some savings from the fuel subsidy removal into the Agricultural sector focusing on revamping the agricultural sector.
“In an earlier meeting with Agriculture Stakeholders (today), we drafted a memorandum of partnership between the government and the individual stakeholder representatives that encompasses the decisions taken and actions proposed from our engagements.
“The immediate intervention strategies are as follows:
1. We will immediately release fertilizers and grains to farmers and households to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal.
As a country, Mr. President has made it clear that we can no be comfortable with seasonal farming. We can no longer afford to have farming down times.
3. We shall create and support a National Commodity Board that will review and continuously assess food prices as well as maintain a strategic food reserve that will be used as a price stabilisation mechanism for critical grains and other food items.
“Through this board, government will moderate spikes and dips in food prices.”