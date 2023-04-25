Tinubu has capacity to chart new course for Nigeria – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured residents of the State that his administration’s second term will be greater than the first tenure.

He said the rising prosperity of Lagos is on course, pledging that his administration is committed to the safety, security, and prosperity of the citizens

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance on Monday during the Year 2023 1444 AH Eid-El-Fitri Celebration, with the theme “After Difficulty, comes ease” taken from the Holy Quran 94 vs 6.

The event which was organised by the First Family of Lagos State, took place at Lagos House Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the Muslim faithful for completing the Ramadan fasting and for using the occasion to pray fervently for Nigeria, Lagos State, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, among others.

He also commended the people of Lagos State for their steadfastness in the last general elections, which ultimately allowed him to be re-elected to run the affairs of Lagos State for another four years.

“I want to enjoin all of us to continue to remain steadfast and continue to know that even as we end our first tenure and we are beginning our second tenure, the rising prosperity of Lagos is on course. This government will ensure that the Greater Lagos agenda, which will improve the quality of life and make life a lot more meaningful for every one of you, is what we are about. We believe that the additional four years will be easier, bigger, stronger, and better than the last four years,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also assured Nigerians that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is expected to be sworn into office on May 29, has the capacity to chart a new course for Nigeria.

He said: “We will continue to remember him (Tinubu) in our prayers. God will strengthen him. God will be with him and abide with him. God will help him be able to deliver all the good things he has in stock for this country because indeed we need to chart a new course.

“We need to chart a new beginning for our country and it is at this critical time that we are having a change in government; from one government to another; that new chart is most important. And we believe that with our President-elect, we have the faith and belief that he is a man that can do it and God will give him the strength and intellect to take this country to the next level.”

Also Speaking, Dr. Hamzat urged Nigerians to continuously pray for their leaders, especially the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he resumes office on May 29 as President of Nigeria, for a successful tenure.

He also charged Muslim faithful to train their children in Godly way.

Speaking earlier, the Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged the Muslims to sustain the principle of the teachings of the month of Ramadan by being truthful, peaceful, kind, compassionate, and living peacefully for continued cordial relationships among all, irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliation.

The First Lady also appreciated Lagosians for their massive support and vote of confidence reposed in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat by re-electing them for a second term in office.

In a Lecture titled ‘Charting a new Course For Our Nation-Drawing on the Ideals of Ramadan’ the Chief Imam of Lagos State University, Prof. Amidu Sanni urged the Muslim faithful to look beyond Ramadan and sustain the lessons learned.

He said God had not created us to suffer but to enjoy, thus, he enjoined all the Muslim faithful to reciprocate all the teachings and doctrines as enshrined in the Holy Scriptures.