Tinubu has more achievements than Awolowo, MKO Abiola, says Sen. Ogunlewe

Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former minister of works, says Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the most prominent politician in the south-west.

In an interview with Daily Independent, Ogunlewe said Tinubu has achieved more than the late Obafemi Awolowo and MKO Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

The former senator who represented Lagos East from between 1999 and 2003, denied saying the north will not allow Tinubu get the presidency and that the APC leader may end up like Abiola.

Results of the 1993 presidential election showed Abiola was leading by a wide margin but the military regime of Ibrahim Babaginda annulled the exercise before the electoral body made a final pronouncement.

Ogunlewe said he has confidence that Tinubu would lead well if he gets to the highest office in the land.

“He (Tinubu) is the most prominent Yoruba person that has paid his dues and is knowledgeable about the politics of Nigeria. I am confident he can lead Nigeria well if he becomes president.

“How can I say that the north will deny Tinubu and he will end up like MKO Abiola? All these people are enemies of progress… Hasn’t he (Tinubu) done more than MKO Abiola? Hasn’t he done more than Awolowo?”

”Maybe not in terms of perfomance but he has more in terms of skills, wisdom. Look at the way he has been able to cover all parts of Nigeria.

“Look at the number of people he has been able to promote from nothing to be governors, ministers and even Vice-President:.

“Believe it or not, whether you like him or you don’t like him, you must give him credit. All those saying negative things are not knowledgeable about Nigerian politics. If you are knowledgeable about Nigerian politics, you should know that you cannot remove the man’s achievements from him.”

Ogunlewe spoke after Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federal, said Tinubu has what it takes to rule Nigeria.

There are reports that Tinubu is eyeing the number one position in the country but the top politician is yet to speak about it publicly.