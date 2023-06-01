Tinubu holds first security meeting with service chiefs, IGP

President Bola Tinubu is currently holding his first meeting with service chiefs, the inspector-general of police and heads of security agencies.

The service chiefs present are Lucky Irabor, chief of defence staff; Farouk Yahaya, chief of army staff; Awwal Gambo, chief of air staff, and Isiaka Amao, chief of naval staff.

Others are Usman Baba, the inspector-general of police; Yusuf Bichi, director-general of the Department of State Service (DSS); and Ahmed Abubakar, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The meeting takes place amid the hike in petrol pump price across the country and threats of a nationwide industrial action from organised labour.

A first round of talks involving officials of the federal government, representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, ended in a deadlock on Wednesday.

The retail price of petrol has continued to increase across the country, reaching a high of N540 per litre in some filling stations.

It was observed that the price of the product rose to high levels since the declaration by President Tinubu that the petrol subsidy regime had ceased to exist.

Although the president’s media team had clarified that the implementation of the policy would commence next month, post-subsidy realities are already setting in, as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited announced the adjustment of the pump price across its retail outlets nationwide.