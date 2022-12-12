Tinubu holds town hall meeting with Muslim leaders from South West in Ibadan

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Everybody Progressives Congress’s nominee for president, pledged on Sunday that his administration would diversify the economy and restore the industrial sector for the good of all.

According to a statement made by his media assistant, Mr. Tunde Rahman, the former governor of Lagos State made this declaration at a town hall meeting with South West Muslim leaders in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“With regard to the economy, we strive to rebuild the economy’s very structure,” added Tinubu. Our economy can no longer thrive on the exploitation of natural resources.

“We must develop into a vibrant, diverse economy where individuals seeking employment can locate rewarding positions. But let’s also strive to be a society that is kind enough to assist those who are unable to assist themselves.

“In order to create jobs and to produce the commodities and services that enhance the common person’s daily life, we must reinvigorate manufacturing and industrial growth.

Through considerable budgetary reform, infrastructure improvement, industrial policy reform, and power sector innovation, we aim for yearly growth of at least 6%.

Additionally, the APC candidate encouraged religious authorities to urge their followers to cast ballots in the upcoming elections.

Atiku made the promise and vowed to represent Abuja residents’ aspirations in a revised constitution at the PDP presidential rally on Saturday in Abuja.

The APC presidential campaign committee, however, objected to the proposed change and cautioned Atiku that he was working too hard to fool the electorate with hollow promises.

This information was released in a statement made on Sunday in Abuja by Bayo Onanuga, the APC PCC’s director of media and publicity.