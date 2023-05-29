Tinubu appoints Dele Alake as spokesperson

Hours after the inauguration on Monday, Femi Fan-Kayode, former minister of aviation, announced that Alake has been appointed as the president’s spokesperson.

“Congrats to my friend and brother Dele Alake for being appointed as presidential spokesman. He will do an excellent job and I am very proud of him,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Alake was commissioner for information and strategy in Lagos between 1999–2007 when Tinubu was the governor.

In 2014, he was appointed as the director of media and communication of the Buhari campaign organisation – his return to national politics after a brief hiatus from public roles.

As a journalist, Akale worked with Concord Press publishers as a writer and editor.

After a year, he became a columnist in the National Concord and served in that capacity until 1989.

He was appointed editor of Sunday Concord in the same year and held the position till 1995 before becoming the editor of the National Concord.