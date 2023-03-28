Tinubu marks 71st birthday Wednesday, seeks prayers

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has directed that special prayers and thanksgiving service be held on Wednesday to mark his 71st birthday instead of the annual birthday colloquium.

A statement from his office on Monday issued by his media officer, Tunde Rahman, indicated that special prayers would be offered at the Central Mosque in each of the five divisions of Lagos State, including the Central Mosque in the Alausa area of Ikeja.

Rahman said special prayers would be offered for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

The statement noted that prayers would further be held for the President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha Buhari; Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima and his spouse, Hajia Nana Shettima; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his counterparts in other states as well as members of the national and state Houses of Assembly.

“The session at Alausa Central Mosque will begin at 10am on Wednesday and will include delivery of sermons and reading from the Holy Quran,” the statement said.