Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Tinubu marks 71st birthday Wednesday, seeks prayers

By
Friday Ajagunna
-
0
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has directed that special prayers and thanksgiving service be held on Wednesday to mark his 71st birthday instead of the annual birthday colloquium.

A statement from his office on Monday issued by his media officer, Tunde Rahman, indicated that special prayers would be offered at the Central Mosque in each of the five divisions of Lagos State, including the Central Mosque in the Alausa area of Ikeja.

Rahman said special prayers would be offered for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

The statement noted that prayers would further be held for the President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha Buhari; Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima and his spouse, Hajia Nana Shettima; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his counterparts in other states as well as members of the national and state Houses of Assembly.

“The session at Alausa Central Mosque will begin at 10am on Wednesday and will include delivery of sermons and reading from the Holy Quran,” the statement said.

Previous article2023 polls: Punish offenders or kiss democracy bye – Utomi
Next articleCourt order restraining Ayu deepens PDP’s post-poll crisis

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Address: 19, Yaya Abatan Street, Opposite Nationwide Filling Station, Ogba, Lagos;
14, Akin Ojowa street, Olambe, Off Akute.

Blackberry PIN: 2B1E7E15

BB Channel: C0017E2CB

Telephone: 07043854302, 08098196757
Contact us: info@newmail-ng.com

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2015 Backup Media Limited. -RC.829199