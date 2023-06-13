Tinubu meets with Jonathan, Akpabio, governors in Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu met with former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The purpose of the meeting was not known as at press time.

After the meeting with Jonathan ended, the president received some government officials, including the newly inaugurated Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor, was also at the presidential villa to meet with Tinubu.

He was accompanied by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, and Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano.

Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, also met with the president.

The president’s meetings took place after elections were held for the presiding offices of the 10th national assembly.

Akpabio, senator representing Akwa Ibom north-west, was elected senate president.

He defeated Abdulaziz Yari, senator representing Zamfara central, to win the poll.

Akpabio secured 63 votes while Yari scored 46 votes.

Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano state was elected deputy senate president.

In the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas won the speakership election while Benjamin Kalu was named his deputy.