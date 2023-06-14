Tinubu on right track, we hope he’ll make Nigeria better – Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), says decisions taken so far by President Bola Tinubu are poised to make the country better.

Galadima spoke on Monday at the inauguration of the Nuite De-Paris Restaurant owned by Maria Namvar, an Iranian investor, in Abuja.

He said Tinubu, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is starting well as president, adding that he hopes the tempo will be maintained.

“For those of us who have been in trenches in politics for the last 45 years, you will know that this time around the difference is clear,” he said.

“We do appreciate Mr President and so far he hasn’t disappointed us for having been on the right track so far.

“We do pray and hope that the action man will continue the work he is doing to make Nigeria a better place for us.”

Also speaking, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the iyaloja-general of Lagos and daughter of the president, said she will always support entrepreneurs who are striving to make available job opportunities for the youths.

On her part, Namvar said she is ready to invest more in Nigeria, adding that “there are plenty of opportunities” in the country.