Tinubu opens defence at tribunal, tenders academic records from Chicago State University

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have opened their case at the presidential election petition court.

At the resumed session on Tuesday, Wole Olanipekun, counsel to Tinubu and Shettima, tendered several documents in their defence, including the president’s academic documents from the Chicago State University.

The documents tendered are itemised below.

A letter from the Nigeria police to the United States embassy dated February 3, 2023. A letter from the United States embassy to the Nigeria police dated February 4, 2023. 12 documents of the 2nd respondent (Tinubu) containing educational records from the Chicago State University. Six documents detailing US visas and immigration documents between 2011 and 2021. All were duly certified by the Nigeria Immigration Service on July 3, 2023. Copy of reports of the committee on the location of the federal capital territory of Nigeria. The document is certified by the Archives and History Bureau of the FCT, with payment receipts attached dated April 13, 2023. A copy of form EC8D for Kano state in respect of the February 25th presidential election. A copy of form EC8D(A) in respect of the February 25th presidential election. Originating summons in SC/CV/354/2023 dated February 28, 2023, filed by the AGs of Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto states.

Items nine to 14 tendered were copies of different national newspapers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and their candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential poll.

They allege that Tinubu failed to disclose details of his academic qualifications in Form EC9.

The petitioners are also alleging that the president distorted his age and has conflicting academic and personal records.

Atiku said Tinubu failed to secure 25 percent of the vote cast in the federal capital territory (FCT) as constitutionally required.