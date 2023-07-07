Tinubu pays tribute to MKO Abiola on 25th death anniversary, says ‘his legacy endures’

President Bola Tinubu has showered encomiums on the late MKO Abiola, saying that his legacy lives on.

Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, died in military detention on July 7, 1998.

Marking the 25th anniversary of his death on Friday, Tinubu described the late Abiola as a “champion of democracy”.

“Today, our nation honours the sacrifice and example of a true hero, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, 25 years after his sad demise,” he said.

“A true champion of democracy, his courage and integrity, complete dedication to public service, exemplified the highest ideals of our great nation.

“His legacy endures and his message of hope echoes still. May Allah SWT grant him mercy and increase his rewards.”

The June 12, 1993, presidential election was annulled by Ibrahim Babangida, a former military head of state.

The election was adjudged as the freest and fairest poll in the country.

In 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the late Abiola with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Buhari also declared June 12 as the new Democracy Day — which is marked annually — in place of May 29, the usual date.