Tinubu returns NEMA, NAHCON to VP’s office for supervision

President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the office of the vice president for supervision.

In a statement on Tuesday, Olusola Abiola, Aso Rock’s director of information, said the president took the decision in line with laws establishing the organisations.

“The president has also approved a formal structure for the office of the vice-president as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the vice-president in the discharge of his responsibilities,” Abiola said.

The vice president used to chair the governing boards of NEMA, NAHCON, Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), and the National Boundary Commission (NBC) among others.

However, in 2019, the vice president’s office was barred by a presidential directive from overseeing these agencies following some alleged irregularities in NEMA.

The NEMA board which was chaired by former VicePresident Yemi Osinbajo at the time was accused of approving a N5.8 billion north-east intervention fund illegally.

A house of representatives committee investigated the allegations and indicted Osinbajo.

The committee recommended the dismissal of Mustapha Maihaja, director-general of NEMA, over the alleged fraud, and accused him of “corruption and embezzlement of N33 billion emergency intervention fund” meant for the agency.