Tinubu returns to Nigeria after one week abroad

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in the country after his first official trip abroad.

The president’s plane touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos around 5:10pm on Tuesday.

He was received at the presidential wing of MMIA by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state; Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the president; Kayode Egbetokun, the acting inspector-general of police; and Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser, among others.

Upon his arrival, the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army as well as personnel from the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force mounted a guard of honour for him, while the standing troupe of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture provided entertainment.

Tinubu is scheduled to join the Muslim faithful for the Eid prayers on Wednesday at the Obalende prayer ground.

While away, the president attended the new global financial pact summit in Paris, France.

The two-day summit, organised by French President Emmanuel Macron, was convened to explore opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges.

The meeting which was held between June 22 and 23 was attended by leaders from across the globe.

After the summit, the president proceeded to London for a private visit.