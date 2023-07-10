Tinubu should lead anti-corruption crusade – Falana

Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, has called on President Bola Tinubu to lead the anti-corruption campaign.

The fiery lawyer said this at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti on Monday, at the celebration of 60 years of Aare Babalola at the bar.

He said the nation was yet to be free from the tenterhooks of corruption as indicted politicians accused of corrupt practices are still parading the corridors of power.

In his words: “Let’s the President lead an anti-corruption crusade, as right now we are in trouble as a country.

“Let’s go back to the era where people who have being involved in corruption and looting cannot take part in the decision-making process of the country”.

Falana also urged the government to desist from religious discrimination.

“In places where there are mosques but not church, let the Christians go to court as it is an act of discrimination,” he said.

Furthermore, he urged citizens of the country to realise and take advantage of their rights: “When a person is killed one can sue the Government to punish the offender or to pay a fee as compensation.”