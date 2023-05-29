‘Tinubu will unveil cabinet within 60 days’–Faleke

James Faleke, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council secretary, says President Bola Tinubu will unveil members of his cabinet within 60 days.

The inauguration ceremony of Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice-president of Nigeria is currently underway at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Faleke, in an interview with Channels TV on Monday at the event venue, said Tinubu will unveil his cabinet as soon as possible.

“Of course, within 60 days, that’s what the law says. He can announce anytime but I just know he must do it within 60 days,” he was quoted as saying.

On March 17, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari signed 16 constitutional amendment bills into law, including one that requires the president and governors to submit the names of nominated ministers or commissioners within 60 days.

In 2015, the slow take-off of Buhari’s administration was blamed on his late announcement of ministers.

However, Faleke believes Tinubu will act differently in accordance with his mantra of ‘Renewed Hope’.