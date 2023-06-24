Tinubu’s twin strategy for cabinet appointments

President Bola Tinubu has plotted a strategy of managing the political interest groups that helped him achieve his life ambition of becoming president but not without compromising his aspiration of ushering Nigeria into a new era of development.

Tinubu who is widely hailed rightly or wrongly as the founder of the modern Lagos according to sources is determined to etch his name in history by leading Nigeria towards a new era of development using some of the best brains in the country.

Tinubu who also has a reputation as one of the country’s most accomplished political godfathers has plotted a twin strategy of “giving to politicians what belongs to them and giving to develop what is required” a highly placed presidency source revealed.

In that direction, it was gathered that Tinubu hopes to build on his well-known knack for tapping brains to fetch Nigerians within and outside the country to help drive his aspiration. While doing that the president would not disappoint his political base by giving them jobs that would not ordinarily distract from the core objectives of governance.

“The president will satisfy the political base and I can assure you they will be happy, but the key facilitators of governance and development will be some key advisers who the president will keep close to him to drive his key developmental goals.

“It is a twin strategy that will leave everyone happy,” the source revealed.

It was gathered that it was part of that reason for satisfying the political base that the president dissolved the boards of government parastatals and agencies just before he travelled to Paris, France.

NewMailNG reports that the dissolution is expected to open up at least 2,000 job openings that will immediately satisfy the needs of the political base although there are indications that he may collapse some agencies. Besides, there are pressures on the president to also recall ambassadors appointed by the immediate past Muhammadu Buhari administration.

A desperate scheme by some of the diplomats to sustain themselves until next year when most of them are due has already commenced.

However, the pressure on the new administration to appoint trusted allies for such strategic diplomatic posts in Paris, London and Washington D.C. is being considered especially given the importance of those posts.

Meanwhile, serious lobbying for boards and ministerial positions is ongoing in several states with loyalty to Tinubu or otherwise being canvassed by several interest groups.