Titans of tech to honour Adenuga with Africa Telecoms hero award

Serial Entrepreneur and Chairman of Globacom Group, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jnr. will be conferred with the Africa Telecoms Hero Award at the 2023 Titans of Tech Africa Awards scheduled to hold next week at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Lead Partner, Tech TV Global Network, Don Pedro Aganbi, organisers of the Titans of Tech Africa Awards, disclosed this in a recent statement.

Aganbi explained that the Titans of Tech Africa Awards popularly called Nigeria’s Tech Industry Grammy, is designed to celebrate the profound Insights, stamina, optimism and triumph of Hi-tech most important movers and pioneers, innovators, big thinkers, digital creatives, men, women, organisations and institutions who blazed the trail and used ICT to improve the way of life in the society.

Leading ICT experts and professionals from across the continent including the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Dambatta; President, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, will be in attendance.

The 2023 Titans of Tech Awards will be Chaired by former Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro.

The story of Dr. Mike Adeniyi Ishola Adenuga Jr. (CON), Chairman of Globacom Limited and the Mike Adenuga Group, perhaps one of the biggest business empires in Africa, can fittingly be summed up as the story of the triumph of African enterprise.

Adenuga sits atop what is generally regarded as one of the continent’s largest business empires comprising oil and gas, telecoms, aviation, banking and real estate.

Adenuga was responsible for the laying of international submarine cable, Glo 1, to Africa directly from Europe, which has ushered in a new era of prosperity in Africa as it has provided excess bandwidth to all the cities connected to the cable, and leading to a much faster and robust connectivity for voice, data and video.

Globacom’s historic introduction of per second billing and subsequent crashing of SIM price did not only skew the GSM equation in its favour but has continued to hold a lot of positive implications for the fledgling Nigerian telecommunications sector.