Toni Kan buries mum Dec. 16th

The family of Louis Onwordi of Umudike Quarters, Isieke High Street Ibusa in Delta has announced the passing of their wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and auntie, Mrs. Patricia Oyibo Onwordi nee Okonkwo.

A retired teacher, Mrs. Onwordi had a distinguished teaching career during which she rose to Head of Children section at Grace Children School, Gbagada. She also taught at Madonna school, Surulere; St Louis, Kano; St. Augustine’s College, Ibusa and St Thomas’ College (now FGGC), Ibusa.

Mrs. Onwordi who will be buried on December 16, 2020 in her home town, Ibusa, was a trained sculptor and talented ceramicist.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Ozulonye Onwordi and five children among whom is celebrated writer and PR man, Toni Kan.