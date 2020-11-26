Toni Kan buries mum Dec. 16th

Patricia Oyibo Onwordi
The family of Louis Onwordi of Umudike Quarters, Isieke High Street Ibusa in Delta has announced the passing of their wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and auntie, Mrs. Patricia Oyibo Onwordi nee Okonkwo.

A retired teacher, Mrs. Onwordi had a distinguished teaching career during which she rose to Head of Children section at Grace Children School, Gbagada. She also taught at Madonna school, Surulere; St Louis, Kano; St. Augustine’s College, Ibusa and St Thomas’ College (now FGGC), Ibusa.

Mrs. Onwordi who will be buried on December 16, 2020 in her home town, Ibusa, was a trained sculptor and talented ceramicist.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Ozulonye Onwordi and five children among whom is celebrated writer and PR man, Toni Kan.

