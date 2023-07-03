Tony Elumelu shares secret to dashing look at 60

Kayode Ogundele
Tony Elumelu
For billionaire Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, his secret to looking this fit at 60 didn’t begin Sunday but over three decades ago.

The stylish business-cum-banking mogul on Monday decided to unravel the ‘mystery’ behind his ‘banging body’ and ‘dashing looks’ even as a sexagenarian.

Elumelu on Twitter charmed many with a photo of him during his fitness routine.

It saw him lying on a mat with just his back and head, while the rest of his body crossed over his head to the other side; and his hands clasped together.

The position alarmed quite a number of persons who expressed mixed feelings about his spine.

But the sexagenarian explained he owed his looks to that as well as several other health and fitness decisions he took before he clocked thirty which he has also stayed dedicated to over the years.

“I started taking my health and fitness seriously, before I hit 30, and it has been one of my best decisions in life. I am 60 now – do I feel it? No! I owe that to a long-term decision I made 30 years ago,” the chairman of Heirs Holdings tweeted.

