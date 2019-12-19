Tope Alabi leads other gospel artistes to Hi-Impact praise blast

Nigeria’s top gospel singer and music composer, Tope Alabi is billed to lead other internationally acclaimed gospel singers to this year’s Hi-Impact Praise Blast concert powered by Solution Media & Infotech limited.

The free entry gospel concert event which is the fourth in a row comes up on Thursday December 26 at the prestigious Arena located inside the Hi-impact Planet Amusement Park & Resort opposite MFM, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Ibafo Ogun State.

A release signed by the Managing Director of Solution Media & Infotech, Prince Adeyeloye Lipede listed other top gospel artistes like Senwele Jesu, Onos Ariyo, Bukola Bekes, Temilayo Sax, Testimony, Daystar Choir, MFM Choir and RCCG Praise Team as having confirmed their appearance at the night long event.

Other gospel artistes expected at the praise and worship night include Ada Ehi, Bidemi Olaoba, Prospa Ochimana, Boiz Olorun, Covenant Christian Church Choir and RCCG Israel Assembly Choir.

The release further has it that Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye will make a special appearance and lead the end of the year declarations, prophesies and prayers for the youth and the country at the event which starts at 6pm.

Speaking further on the concert, the General Manager of Hi-impact Planet Amusement Park, Ufuoma Ogodo said all arrangements including security have been put in place as the men of the Nigeria Police, Civil Defence and other private security outfits have been mobilised and will be on ground to maintain law and order as well as control the traffic for easy movements within and around the venue of the event.

“We have put in a proper traffic management team to ease movements within concert area while busses will be available to convey people to Berger and Ojota the following morning at the end of the concert” Ufuoma said.

Hi-Impact Praise Blast is an annual event for people to thank God for His grace, faithfulness, and protection during the year. A notable feature for this year’s event will be the life streaming of the event for the benefit of those who may not be physically present.