Tottenham complete £40m deal for Leicester and England midfielder, James Maddison

Tottenham have signed England midfielder James Maddison on a five-year deal for £40m from Leicester City.

The 26-year-old has won three caps for England and helped the Foxes claim the FA Cup for the first time in their history in 2021.

He made 203 appearances for Leicester after joining from Norwich in 2018 for a fee of around £20m.

Maddison scored 10 Premier League goals last term but was unable to prevent the club from slipping to relegation.

Coventry-born Maddison scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists for the Foxes and his creativity will be a welcome addition to a Spurs squad that has lacked a top-class playmaker since the departure of Christian Eriksen in 2020.

Newcastle previously attempted to sign Maddison but appear to have turned their attention to AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali this summer.

Tottenham signed Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli on Tuesday and have also made Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move from Juventus permanent since the arrival of new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs will want to keep England forward Harry Kane, with Bayern Munich set to make an improved offer for the 29-year-old.

On Tuesday, there were reports that Bayern made a £70m bid for the England captain but Tottenham sources denied it had been received.

Meanwhile, Spurs midfielder Harry Winks is unlikely to be teaming up with Maddison. Winks is close to moving the other way by making a £10m switch to Leicester.

Maddison becomes part of a Leicester exodus following their relegation to the Championship, with Youri Tielemans having already agreed to join Aston Villa on a free transfer.

The Foxes will face local rivals Coventry in the opening game of next season in the second tier.