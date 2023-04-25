Tottenham players offer to reimburse fans ticket cost from Newcastle game

Tottenham Hotspur players have offered to reimburse Spurs fans the cost of their match tickets from the 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday.

“As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger,” said a statement from Tottenham’s players.

“It wasn’t good enough. We know words aren’t enough in situations like this but a defeat like this hurts.”

Tottenham’s next game is at home against Manchester United on Thursday, when Ryan Mason – who worked under Stellini and former manager Antonio Conte – will be in charge.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League table, six points behind third-placed Newcastle United and Manchester United in fourth.

Newcastle have played a game fewer than Tottenham, while Manchester United have two games in hand on the London club.

“We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James’ Park,” added the statement.

“We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us.”