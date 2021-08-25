Tottenham striker, Harry Kane says he will stay at the club

England captain Harry Kane says he will be “staying at Tottenham this summer” and is “100% focused on helping the team achieve success”.

Manchester City were keen to sign Kane, who believed he had a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to leave Spurs this summer. But Levy has refused to enter into negotiations for the striker, 28.

Kane played his first game of the season on Sunday, coming on as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Wolves.

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” he wrote in a social media post on Wednesday,

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo said it was “fantastic news” to see Kane’s immediate future resolved.

“I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent,” said the Portuguese.

“It’s finished, Harry is going to be with us.”

Asked whether he was concerned about the word “summer” in Kane’s statement, and if the issue was likely to arise again in the January transfer window, Nuno replied: “I’m not worried at all. It’s day by day.

“He’s an option for tomorrow. This is the only thing and is my only thought, trying to make the best decisions to help the team and Harry is one of the options for tomorrow.”

Tottenham face Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League play-offs on Thursday, looking to overcome a 1-0 away defeat in the first leg last week.

“He is an option. It is great news for everybody,” added Nuno.

“We are all very happy. [He is] one of the best players in the world. Delighted to have one more option for the season ahead of us.”

Kane, whose contract at Spurs runs to 2024, has reaffirmed his commitment to the club just six days before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

The transfer saga has dominated the summer after he was first linked with City in May, with Tottenham left reeling by reports Kane wanted to leave.

As speculation around his future increased, the club issued a statement saying: “Our focus is on finishing the season as strongly as possible. That’s what everyone should be focused on.”

Days later he said he wanted a “a good, honest conversation” with Levy about his future.

After England lost in the Euro 2020 final to Italy, there were reports a £160m deal had been agreed with City – which had always been Kane’s preferred destination if he left north London.

But sources told the BBC City would not be willing to pay that much.

Then at the beginning of August, Kane, who has been on an extended holiday after Euro 2020, did not turn up as scheduled at the training ground for his coronavirus tests.

Later that week, he released a statement saying he “never refused to train” and would return to the club as planned.

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed City’s interest on 6 August, but added: “If Spurs don’t want to negotiate then there is nothing more to say.”

Kane missed the first two games of the season, a 1-0 win over City in the Premier League and a Europa Conference League defeat away to Pacos de Ferreira.