Trial of ex-Gov, Fayose resumes July 14

The money laundering trial of a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, before a Federal High Court in Lagos will continue on July 14.

The trial, which was earlier fixed for continuation on July 13 and July 14, could not proceed, following the absence of the prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Jacobs.

In the absence of the prosecutor, the trial would consequently continue on Friday.

Fayose is standing trial on allegations of money laundering and he is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On June 6, the 12th prosecution witness, a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, presented his evidence before the court.

Obanikoro, who began his evidence on January 31, concluded same after cross- examination by the defence.

Among other testimonies, the witness had told the court that he had no documentary evidence to show that he gave money to Fayose.

Fayose was first arraigned on October 22, 2018 before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

He was charged alongside his company, Spotless Investments Ltd., on 11 counts bordering on money laundering offences.

Fayose had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on October 24, 2018 in the sum of N50 million with sureties in like sum.

The defendant, was however, re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on July 2, 2019 after the case was withdrawn from Justice Olatoregun, following EFCC’s petition.

He had also pleaded not guilty to the charges and was allowed to continue on the earlier bail granted, while the case was adjourned for trial.

The commission has since opened its case before Justice Aneke and was still leading witnesses in evidence.

In December 2021, the EFCC had called its 11th witness, one Mrs Joanne Tolulope, who had narrated how Abiodun Agbele, an associate of Fayose, bought properties worth several millions of naira.

During the trial before Justice Olatoregun, the prosecution also called witnesses from several commercial banks, as well as Obanikoro.

According to the charge, on June 17, 2014, Fayose and one Abiodun Agbele were said to have taken possession of the sum of N1.2 billion, for purposes of funding his gubernatorial election campaign in Ekiti State.

Fayose was alleged to have received a cash payment of the sum of $5 million, (about N1.8 billion) from the then Minister of State for Defence, Obanikoro, without going through any financial institution.

He was also alleged to have retained the sum of N300 million in his account and also took control of the aggregate sums of about N622 million, which sum he reasonably ought to have known formed part of crime proceeds.

Fayose was alleged to have procured De Privateer Ltd. and Still Earth Ltd, to retain the aggregate sums of N851 million which they reasonably ought to have known formed part of crime proceeds.

Besides, the defendant was alleged to have used the aggregate sums of about N1.6 billion to acquire properties in Lagos and Abuja, which sums he reasonably ought to have known formed part of crime proceeds.

He was also alleged to have used the sum of N200 million to acquire a property in Abuja, in the name of his elder sister, Moji Oladeji, which sum he ought to know also forms crime proceeds.

The offences contravene the provisions of Sections 15(1), 15 (2), 15 (3), 16(2)(b), 16 (d), and 18 (c) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011. (NAN