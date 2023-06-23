Tribunal admits Tinubu’s Chicago University, NYSC discharge certificates in evidence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have tendered certified copies of President Bola Tinubu’s academic and professional records before the election petition tribunal.

The documents which include a BSc certificate from Chicago State University, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate and Mobil Nigeria Oil Plc certificate of service, were tendered through a witness at the court session on Friday.

The subpoenaed witness, Mike Ebah, stated that the documents “purportedly” obtained by the president carried the name “Bola Adekunle Tinubu”.

Led in evidence by Chris Uche, PDP counsel, the witness also tendered forms EC13 and EC9 and the letters written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Although all the respondents objected to the admissibility of the documents, the court admitted them in evidence.

The petitioners are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential poll.

They allege that Tinubu failed to disclose details of his academic qualifications in Form EC9.

The petitioners are also alleging that the president distorted his age and has conflicting academic and personal records.

Atiku said Tinubu failed to secure 25 percent of the votes cast in the federal capital territory (FCT) as constitutionally required.