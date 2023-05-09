Tribunal Moves Petition Against Tinubu To Thursday

By
Friday Ajagunna
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has moved the petition by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Thursday.

Justice Haruna Tsammani directed the party and all respondents in the petition to identify major issues for consideration ahead of the hearing.

He added that all applications will be determined during the next pre-hearing session.

APM had, through its lawyers O.A. Atoyebi (SAN) and S.A.T. Abubakar Esq, informed the tribunal that it had responded to pre-hearing questions raised by respondents (INEC, APC, Tinubu, Shettima and Masari) in its petition.

