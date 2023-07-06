Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads App

The microblogging site, Twitter has written to Meta threatening to take legal action over its new app, Threads.

The app went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 2300 GMT on Wednesday and will run with no ads for now, but its release in Europe has been delayed over data privacy concerns.

In a letter signed by Alex Spiro and addressed to Mark Zuckerberg,  Twitter said the company “has serious concerns that Meta Platforms (Meta) has engaged in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” Alex Spiro wrote in the letter.

