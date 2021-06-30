Unemployment in Russia surged during pandemic – Putin

The Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said the unemployment rate in Russia has increased from 4.6 per cent to over six per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that it is unfortunate during the pandemic the unemployment in the country has grown. “Before COVID-19, the total unemployment rate was 4.6 per cent to 4.7 per cent and grew to more than six per cent over time,

“Now it stands at 5.9 per cent and the government now is faced with the task of reaching the pre-crisis level, ” he said.