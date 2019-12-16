UniAbuja sacks prof over ‘inappropriate relationship’ with female student

The University of Abuja has announced the dismissal of Adeniji Abiodun, a professor at the department of animal science, for having “inappropriate relationship with a female student”.

Agaptus Orji of the department of science and environmental education was also dismissed over alleged falsification of academic records while two other professors were demoted over “misconduct”.

A statement by Habib Yakoob, the university’s head of information and public relations, said the university took the decision “after due diligence and after considering reports and recommendations from the disciplinary committee”.

“Prof. Abiodun was dismissed over an inappropriate relationship with a female student, which is a misconduct of ‘scandalous and disgraceful nature,’ as provided in Section 16, subsection 3(c) of the University of Abuja Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (1999),” the statement said.

“Prof. Abiodun’s appointment was also terminated for falsification of academic records and the aiding and abetting of examination malpractices in line with Section 7, Subsections 1b(ii) &(v) of the University of Abuja Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (1999).

“Prof. Orji’s appointment was terminated for falsification of academic records, aiding and abetting of examination malpractices, in line with Section 7, Subsections 1b(ii)&(v) of the University of Abuja Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (1999).

“Orji was also dismissed for corruption and dishonesty, in line with Section 7, Subsections 1b (iv) of the University of Abuja Condition of Service for Senior Staff (1999).

“Dr Dajal was demoted by a rank, from Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer, while Mr Gana was demoted by two ranks – from Lecturer 1 to Assistant Lecturer – for their complicity in various acts of misconduct inimical to the good image of the University.”

According to the statement, the disciplinary actions against the lecturers were taken at the university council’s 85th Regular Meeting held on 11th and 12th December 2019, where recommendations by the disciplinary committee were considered.