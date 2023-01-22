Uphold Procurement Reforms, BPP Tells NDDC Board

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been warned by Mr. Manman Ahmadu, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, to always retain professionalism in its procurement operations.

Speaking on the topic: “Essentials of Public Procurement,” at the NDDC Board and Management Retreat at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Ahmadu urged the Commission to ensure compliance with extant laws in its procurement activities.

Ahmadu advised the NDDC against breaking the Public Procurement Act since doing so would result in harsh penalties. Ahmadu was represented by the BPP Director of Agriculture and Water Resources, Engr. Yusuf Isaiah.

He advised the NDDC to make sure that only BPP qualified procurement experts were employed in the procurement unit of the Commission. The procurement process should be redirected in order to assure compliance, transparency, and better service delivery, he advised, adding that due diligence must be scrupulously followed throughout.

He noted that “a weak public procurement system causes serious loss of public funds that will impact the NDDC negatively.”

He affirmed that as a procurement entity of the Federal Government, the NDDC was required to carry out public procurement since it derived at least 35 per cent of its funds from the Federal Government’s share of the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

He advised the NDDC Management to ensure that all procurements in the Commission were carried out in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr. Dasuki Arabi, stated in his own paper, “Overview of National Strategy for Public Service Reforms and Critical Issues in Public Service Reforms,” that the NDDC Governing Board must cooperate as the Federal Government’s representatives to ensure that the Commission produced the desired results.

He noted: “Quality service delivery is the real reason for public service reforms. Again, synergy and collaboration are necessary ingredients for success.

“Nigerians are looking up to the NDDC to address issues affecting the Niger Delta and make their lives comfortable. Public servants should also note that service delivery is what the citizens are entitled to.”