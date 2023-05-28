US delegation, African leaders arrive Abuja ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration

Foreign dignitaries have begun to arrive in Abuja ahead of the May 29 inauguration of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice-president of Nigeria.

On Sunday, the United States embassy announced the arrival of the US delegation appointed by President Joe Biden.

Last week, Biden appointed a nine-member delegation headed by Marcia L. Fudge, US secretary of the department of housing and urban development, as his representatives at the inauguration.

Fudge said she was honoured to lead the presidential emissaries.

The Rwandan government also announced the arrival of President Paul Kagame in Abuja to attend the handover ceremony.

“President Kagame has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, where he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT alongside other Heads of State from around the world,” Rwanda’s presidency tweeted.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has also reportedly arrived for the ceremony.

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, complete his eight-year tenure and handover to Tinubu, the president-elect.

Earlier on Sunday, Buhari gave a farewell speech to Nigerians touching on critical aspects of his two-term administration. You can find the full text here.

Movements around Eagle Square in Abuja, the venue of the handover and inauguration parade have been restricted from Friday till Tuesday.