US to host maiden 32-team FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA has given the hosting rights of the expanded Club World Cup to the United States.

The world football governing body on Friday announced the US as hosts of the 2025 tournament which will involve 32 clubs.

FIFA had indicated its intention to expand the men’s Club World Cup from seven to 32 teams in December 2022.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, had said the tournament will switch from an annual event to a quadrennial tournament.

While unveiling the US as the “ideal host” on Friday, Infantino praised the country’s “infrastructure” and “massive local interest”, saying they were criteria for the selection of the CONCACAF giants.

“The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament,” he said.

“With some of the world’s top clubs already qualified, fans from every continent will be bringing their passion and energy to the United States in two years’ time for this significant milestone in our mission to make football truly global.”

Slots for the 2025 tournament were earlier announced, with Africa getting four while Europe will enjoy the highest share with twelve.

Before the 32-team tournament, the last edition of the seven-team competition will hold in Saudi Arabia between December 12 and 22.

Real Madrid are the defending champions.