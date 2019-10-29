UTME candidates won’t score zero, even when absent – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has said it has adopted a policy of score standardisation under which Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME candidates cannot get zero, even if they are absent from the examination.

The board explained that apart from absentee candidates, candidates who did not attempt any question or who did not get any answer correctly were also captured under the policy and would be awarded a “common scale with uniform metric.”

According to JAMB, the score standardisation policy means that all candidates, who are registered for a paper, will be awarded a score for that paper, and there would be no zero score.

The board stated this in a paper presented by its Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, according to the JAMB weekly bulletin obtained by our correspondent on Monday.

Oloyede, in conjunction with other experts, made the presentation on score standardisation at the 45th International Association for Education Conference held in Azerbaijan.

The paper is titled, ‘Social responsiveness in applying assessment technicality: The case of standardisation of a zero score in the UTME.’

The board said, “The adoption of the score standardisation is a technical procedure for transforming candidates’ raw scores in the different subjects taken by each candidate to a common scale with uniform metric or units, which is the globally accepted procedure.

“The general public hardly understands nor appreciates why scores should be transformed and this has been generating controversies and throwing up all sorts of unfounded arguments. It is to be noted that some poorly educated professionals consider the transformation of scores as an arbitrary allocation of unmerited scores.

“The issue has been compounded by candidates whose scores of zero were transformed alongside other candidates’ scores of above zero. Transformation is generally across board and was not focused on individual candidates.

“Candidates with zero scores include those whose attempts earned them zero because they did not get any answer correct; those who mischievously did not attempt any question throughout the course of the examination as well as those who were absent from examination.”

The board noted that apart from Oloyede, the panel of experts, which brainstormed on score standardisation, comprised Prof Boniface Nworgu, Prof Raheem Lawal, Prof Muhammad Yakasai and Dr Omokunmi Popoola.