UTME results out Tuesday – JAMB

Results of candidates who sat for the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) would be released tomorrow, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said.

The Board said on Monday morning in a statement by Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin that the delay was because it was screening the conduct of the examination.

The statement said: “The Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023. The Board had delayed the release to ensure that all necessary screenings are concluded besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing these results.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination.

“Consequently, all candidates who sat the examination are urged to check their results on or before Thursday, 8th May, 2023.”

Meanwhile, the Board has rescheduled the examination of candidates who couldn’t sit for the UTME as a result of technical issues for Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The Board scheduled the conduct of the 2023 UTME from Tuesday, 25th April to Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023.

The Board directed the affected candidates to print their examination notification slips from Thursday this week.

“As part of the decisions reached at the end of an emergency management meeting held on Sunday, 30th April, 2023, the Board has fixed Saturday, 6th May, 2023, for all categories of candidates who have not sat their examination, as listed below, to take their examination.

“All candidates under the categories listed above are required to print their slips on or before Thursday, 4th-5th May, 2023, so as to know the time and venue of their examination.

“Candidates are to note that they would be grouped in a central location within their respective States to sit the examination hence the need for them to print their notification slips latest by Thursday, 4th May, 2023, so as to make sufficient arrangements to sit the examination,” the statement added.